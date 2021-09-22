Feeling trapped, migrants’ fears grow in Mexican border city

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — An informal camp of migrants is slowing growing along the banks of the Rio Grande. Haitian migrants who account for the majority in Ciudad Acuña now, feel increasingly trapped between U.S. efforts to process thousands camped across the river in Texas and Mexico’s increased operations to move migrants away from the border. The official presence on the Mexican side is not as overwhelming as in Texas, but nighttime raids on hotels hosting migrants and rumors of impending moves to clear the informal camp are raising concerns in Ciudad Acuña.