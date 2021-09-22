Fitchburg mayor announces run for state treasurer

(WKOW) -- Fitchburg's mayor has announced he will run for state treasurer as a Democrat.

Aaron Richardson had served on Fitchburg's city council for 2 years before being elected mayor in 2019. He is also the chair of the Fitchburg Plan Commission.

In a press release, Richardson said his experience leading Fitchburg will provide him a good foundation to "make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin residents."

"I am the 5th generation of my family to live in Fitchburg and would not want to live in any other state," he said. "I want to continue the great work Treasurer Godlewski has done. I will continue to work on efforts to make homeownership attainable for people throughout the state and provide financial educational materials to residents and school districts to improve financial literacy in Wisconsin."

Richardson has a degree in marketing and management from UW-Green Bay, and an MBA from UW-Whitewater.

The current treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, is running for U.S. Senate.