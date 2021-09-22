Former Clinton High School wrestling coach given deferred prosecution in child abuse case

(WKOW) — A former Clinton High School wrestling coach was in court today for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Tyler Clark, 36, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor battery in January. The child abuse charges are a result of alleged actions against team members during a practice in 2020.

Originally, Clark entered a not guilty plea after waiving his preliminary hearing back in March. In court Wednesday, Clark pled guilty to both counts of felony child abuse. He pled no contest to the disorderly conduct and battery charges.

As part of the plea, Clark will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Rock County District Attorney's office. He was sentenced to two years of probation, which was withheld. He's also required to maintain absolute sobriety and no employment or volunteer work in youth athletics. If he successfully completes all conditions, Clark may petition to have the felony child abuse charges dropped.