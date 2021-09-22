“Frame Up” starts process to build new Habitat for Humanity home

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Volunteers helped Habitat for Humanity of Dane County start to put together the pieces of a new home.

Springs Window Fashions in Middleton hosted the "Frame Up," where the volunteers built the walls of the home.

The future owner of the home, Ashley Burdick, is a single mother who cares for four children. She told 27 News she feels blessed.

"I'm super thankful to all the volunteers and the veterans that showed up today and took time out of their day to come and help me build my home. These walls behind me will have a lot of love in them someday," Burdick said.

A number of veterans took part in the "Frame Up." The build was part of Habitat for Humanity's statewide effort to honor veterans in our state.