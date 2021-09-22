Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Juneau County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures dipping in the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&