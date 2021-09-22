Madison building company opens nominations to give Dane County veteran free roof

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nominations are now open for Heins Contracting's second annual Roofing a Vet promotion.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to a press release from the company, nominations are open to any veteran in the Dane County area that own a home or have a mortgage. Co-owner Bryan Heins said the giveaway is a way of honoring the sacrifices veterans have made in our country's armed forces.

“The sacrifices our veterans have made is insurmountable and often times forgotten. This is our way of showing our gratitude by helping our heroes one roof at a time,” Heins said in the release.

Only one veteran will receive a free roof, but every qualified nominee will receive a $1,000 gift certificate to a future roofing project. You may nominate a veteran here. Submissions close October 17.