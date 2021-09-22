Madison Police look for attempted robbery suspect on west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery on Madison's west side.

Police said it was reported just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Verona Road.

The suspect, who was wearing a black medical mask and black jacket, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim and demanded cash.

The victim was able to get away and call police. They were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. You are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.