Man shot in Penn Park on Labor Day identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name Wednesday of a man shot on Labor Day in Penn Park who died in the hospital September 19.

According to the Medical Examiner, Madison man David Neeley, 63, was shot several times in Penn Park on Labor Day. He was taken to the hospital immediately, but he died almost two weeks later. The autopsy confirmed Neeley died due to trauma from his gunshot wounds.

The investigation into Neeley's death is still ongoing, and is considered a homicide.