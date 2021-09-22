Middleton teen raises money to fight childhood cancer

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- September is childhood cancer awareness month. One Middleton teenager is raising money to help support the fight against the disease.

Divya Goel sold t-shirts that say "fight childhood cancer." Her goal was to raise $1,500 through the sales, but she beat that by $300.

Goel brought that $1,800 to the American Family Children's Hospital.

"It felt really good that I was able to help children that needed help, and that could use some more cheer in their life," said Goel.

Goel's fundraiser continues through the end of the month. If you would like to donate, click here.