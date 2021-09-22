Milton police looking for three suspects in armed car thefts

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton police are on the lookout for three people who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday morning, and are suspected of stealing another car in Madison in August.

Check out more of our crime coverage here

According to a Facebook post from the Milton Police Department, the most recent theft took place Wednesday morning at 8:28 a.m. Three people crashed a car into garbage cans near the intersection of Brown Drive and Arthur Drive, then exited the vehicle and ran to a house on Sue Lane.

Upon arriving, the three men entered a house through an unlocked door and confronted the homeowners while wielding handguns. They demanded the keys to the homeowner's vehicle, before driving away.

Law enforcement spotted the stolen car traveling north near Newville. Police attempted several traffic stops, but were unable to bring the car to a stop. They later located the car abandoned in the Town of Madison at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Milton Police Department at 608-757-2244.