MMR, chickenpox vaccination campaign complete at Fort McCoy

TOMAH (WKOW) -- The Task Force McCoy Operation Allies Welcome team announced Wednesday that they have completed a measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox vaccination campaign for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

According to a news release from task force spokesperson Cheryl Phillips, more than 97 percent of refugees at Fort McCoy have completed their MMR and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines during the six-day campaign.

“I’m proud of the entire Fort McCoy team that has come together to protect our Afghan guests and the public at large. The cooperation with the vaccination program among the Afghan population is very encouraging. Young and old, our guests have been very supportive of this effort,” Major General Darrell Guthrie said in the release.

Afghan refugees are required to receive these vaccines, barring medical exemptions, as a condition of what the task force calls a "humanitarian parole."

“The mass vaccination campaign is a perfect example of how we are coming together in a whole-of-government approach to protect our guests and ultimately the U.S. population,” Department of Homeland Security federal coordinator Angie Salazar said in the release.

Completing vaccines is one part of the immigration progress, and once all steps are finished refugees will be resettled across the country.