MMSD brings back homecoming dances after thousands sign student petition

MADISON (WKOW) -- After thousands of people signed an online petition requesting that school officials in Madison bring back homecoming dances this year, the district reversed a decision to cancel celebrations. The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced earlier in the week that they'd be canceling the events due to coronavirus concerns.

West High School senior Dani De Angeles started a petition shortly after the announcement to bring about change.

"I was just really looking forward to it and it's also sad because it's our last homecoming," De Angeles said.

She, alongside Student Council President Simon Yang and Black Student Union President Olga Gatesi, have been pushing administration to reconsider the decision for days.

"I've sort of been involved with the Homecoming week stuff already, but I felt kind of in the dark," Yang said.

Gatesi said the petition has been a way for the students to express their opinions to administration directly.

"This is a way to go out of our way and talk about stuff that actually matters to us," Gatesi said. "As seniors, this was our last homecoming so we were all really looking forward to this."

Katie Myers is the mother of a freshman and sophomore at West High School and she signed and shared the petition on Facebook. Neither of her daughters have gotten to experience homecoming because of the pandemic.

"We've been able to safely get them back in school, so I think the next step is to safely return to the more, quote on quote, normal things and the things we all experienced as kids," Myers said.

Shortly after 27 News spoke with the Myers and the student leaders at West High School, district officials announced that they were reversing the decision in a public town hall.

"At this point, we've had an opportunity to work with our metrics team, which have our medical advisors there, and we have put forth a very safe way to have homecoming dances," MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said. "I'm very proud to say that the communication is going out right now."

After hearing the news, De Angeles said she was grateful and hoped that her action would inspire other students to speak out in the future. She thanked everyone involved in spreading the message for their help.

"To any student or any parent or to any family friend or anyone that signed it, and like emailed the emails at the bottom of the petition, I know it wasn't the easiest thing to email all those people but it really did help," De Angeles said. "And I think that was a really important part of it all."