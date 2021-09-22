More than 250 attended schools in Dane County infected with COVID-19, or right before infection

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Health officials in Dane County say around 250 people attended school while infected with COVID-19, or attended right before becoming infected.

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke says the spread of the Delta variant is leading to changes in the level of infection among children, especially for children under 12 who are net yet eligible to be vaccinated.

PHMDC says 257 Dane County residents who are known to have either attended school while infectious with COVID-19, or attended shortly before they became infected with COVID-19 between August 25th and September 17. Contact tracing identified schools as a potential source of their exposure.

Overall, the data shows that while cases are higher among children than they were at this time last year, they’re not as high as they were during late Fall 2020, before COVID vaccines were available and when students were largely in virtual learning. Public health officials say the early trend may suggest that creating a circle of protection around kids in the form of high vaccination rates and mask requirements in schools is working as a means to protect children who can’t yet be vaccinated.