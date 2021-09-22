New Verona Area High School named one of the best 2020 construction projects

VERONA (WKOW) -- The new Verona Area High School is being recognized as one of the best construction projects of 2020.

The Associated General Contractors of America selected J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. as the recipient of the Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for the best project costing $126 million or more.

The new Verona Area High School is a $149 million state-of-the-art school measuring 590,000 square feet on approximately seven acres, making it one of the largest high schools in Wisconsin. The building includes academic spaces for 2,200 students with shared spaces like the library, cafeteria and athletic areas built to accommodate up to 2,500 students.

The school also includes a field house, an aquatic center with two pools, a performing arts center, greenhouse and specialty classrooms and labs. Not only did the Findorff team build the new high school, they also renovated the existing high school campus into the district’s middle school and completed the projects within a 26-month schedule to meet the demand of incoming students.

The Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Awards highlight the nation’s most significant construction projects. A panel of judges, representing all areas of construction, evaluated an impressive number of submissions this year, assessing each project’s complexity, use of innovative construction techniques and client satisfaction, among other criteria.

The awards, which were announced during the association’s annual convention in Orlando, are considered by many to be the most prestigious recognition of construction accomplishments in the U.S.