Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma. Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Investigators say Irwin Jacobs, a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s, fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles. Hayes is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit, claiming Irwin Jacobs’ actions were injurious to her health and “constituted willful, wanton and malicious conduct.”