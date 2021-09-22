Panel to advise if indicted prosecutor should be suspended

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor on Wednesday appointed a review panel to determine whether a district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office should be suspended while the case is pending. Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones is accused of trying to get a police officer to lie to a grand jury, trying to bribe prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim. He has denied the charges. Jones took office in January and his office serves Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Marion, Talbot and Taylor counties in west Georgia.