Polish court resumes key case over law primacy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday returned to proceedings in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland’s future relationship with the 27-member bloc. The constitutional court is seen by the EU as “illegitimate” due to the political influence of Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party on the appointment of some of its judges. Poland’s government insists that the justice system and the judiciary are in the sole competence of EU member states and not the EU.