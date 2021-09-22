Pregnancy Helpline Assists Families in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Having a baby can bring up a lot of emotions. Along with the love and wonder of your new bundle of joy comes stress and worry, especially if you can't afford diapers or other basic needs.

That's where the Pregnancy Helpline in Dane County comes in.

"We provide free essential items to women who are pregnant as well as families with young children up to the age of four," said Pregnancy Helpline Executive Director Brenda Collins.

The non-profit started in 1982 and since then its helped thousands of women and families in the area.

Collins says over the past year and a half, they've seen an increase in services needed.

"The pandemic has really hurt a lot of families. A lot of families have lost their job."

Anyone is welcome to stop by the location on South Stoughton Road in Madison to get diaper bundles, wipes and baby clothes.

That's exactly what Grace Kraus did nearly a year ago.

"So they've helped me with maternity clothes, they've helped me with the diapers each month," said Kraus. "Anything you can really imagine from a variety of different people who have donated from that center."

Kraus has a 4-month-old at home and instead of worry and stress, she spends her days enjoying her new daughter.

"I'm very fortunate for the pregnancy helpline support system."

Donations are very important for the Pregnancy Helpline and you have the chance to help during its annual Diaper Dash. The race is happening Sept. 25. You can learn more about it, HERE.

