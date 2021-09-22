‘The Postman’ Poulter delivers, annoys come Ryder Cup time

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Ian Poulter is a very good golfer who is writing the closing chapters of a very good career. He has 17 worldwide victories, $27 million in earnings and no major titles but enough top-30 and top-10 finishes to never be overlooked. When he swaps out his trademark plaid pants for a European Ryder Cup uniform, as he is doing this week at Whistling Straits, he turns into something even better. Specifically, Poulter becomes an eye-bulging, fist-pumping burst of adrenaline who can win while getting under almost anyone’s skin. Among those he’s annoyed over the years are Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and even Michael Jordan. But his teammates love him. They call him “The Postman” — because come Ryder Cup time, he always delivers.