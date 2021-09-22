UPDATE: WIS 19 reopens near Lake Windsor following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes and the nearby ramp have reopened following a crash on WIS 19 at I-39/90.

There's no word on injuries at this point.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A lane of traffic is closed on Wisconsin 19 due to a rollover crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It happened on Wednesday at about 6:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Wisconsin 19 at I-39/90 near Lake Windsor.

WisDOT has provided additional information:

Right lane closed, WIS 19 EB at I-39/90, because of a traffic incident. The ramp to I-39/90 SB is also closed.

The closure is expected to impact traffic through the morning commute.