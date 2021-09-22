UW Health rebrands pediatric care to UW Health Kids

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health's pediatric services now have a new name: "UW Health Kids."

According to a press release, UW Health Kids is care from "infancy to adulthood." That means everything from basic care, like checkups or vaccinations, to specialty care for complex diseases and preventative care.

It also includes pediatric experts specializing in heart care, cancer, neurology, allergy, transplant, diabetes and more.

“We're bringing 100 years of expert care under one umbrella to simplify health care for the families we care for, better represent the scope of our leadership in kids' health and pave the way for our next 100 years of specialty care, preventive health and primary care for the kids,” said Nikki Stafford, vice president, chief operating officer, American Family Children’s Hospital.

Alongside a wide breadth of expert specialties and care options comes access. UW Health Kids includes American Family Children's Hospital, 70 care locations, 41 programs providing special care, air and ground transport, and partnerships with Safe Kids Coalition and the Get on Board with Child Safety Initiative