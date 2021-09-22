Video shows Missouri officers let police dog bite Black man

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office is investigating an incident caught on cellphone video in which white officers allowed a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest. The video of the arrest Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Woodson Terrace has sparked outrage online and led the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board to compare it to the pre-civil rights days in Alabama. The suspect is Black and the three officers shown in the video are white. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says his office “is aware of this video, and we will make a thorough review of the incident.” The man, whose name hasn’t been released, has not been charged.