Want to own a bridge? Historic Wisconsin River bridges can be yours
LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- Three bridges across the Wisconsin River near Lone Rock are being offered to the public.
All three bridges are on WIS 130.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region tweeted Tuesday about the opportunity.
The bridges were built in the 1930s and 1940s. They will be replaced in 2024.
An individual interested in taking the bridges may possibly have to front some of the costs of removing the bridges from their current location. Interested parties are asked to reach out by October 31. All the information was shared in a full news release from WisDOT on Monday.