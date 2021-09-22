Want to own a bridge? Historic Wisconsin River bridges can be yours

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- Three bridges across the Wisconsin River near Lone Rock are being offered to the public.

All three bridges are on WIS 130.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region tweeted Tuesday about the opportunity.

FREE TO A GOOD HOME: Three historic WIS 130 truss bridges across the WI River near Lone Rock are being offered to the public for relocation and preservation. The bridges, built in 1930s and 40s, will be replaced in 2024. Want to preserve a part of state transportation history? pic.twitter.com/EXgoKiDhas — WisDOT Southwest Region (@WisDOTsouthwest) September 21, 2021

The bridges were built in the 1930s and 1940s. They will be replaced in 2024.

An individual interested in taking the bridges may possibly have to front some of the costs of removing the bridges from their current location. Interested parties are asked to reach out by October 31. All the information was shared in a full news release from WisDOT on Monday.