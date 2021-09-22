Wisconsin couple shares experience of being part of Hurricane Ida relief effort

HOWARD (WKOW) -- A husband and wife from northeast Wisconsin say they're already planning to head back down south after bringing supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Chris and Penny Knutson of Howard collected donations: 10,000 pounds of food and supplies, along with another 9,500 pounds of water.

When they got down to Louisiana, they found a church willing to help them distribute everything. But no one could come to get any supplies because they were under a Flash Flood warning.

The Knutsons drove through neighborhoods to offer help to the people they saw. Many people they approached told the Knutsons to help their neighbors.

"They have no water. They have no food. They have no power. And they're still looking out for their neighbor before themselves, which that was amazing for us to see," Chris told WBAY-TV.

The Knutsons say the next time they go down south they plan to help with the rebuilding.