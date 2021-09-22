Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising as national numbers trend down

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending down after peaking at the beginning of the month. However, Wisconsin is not seeing the same relief.

"It's certainly encouraging to hear that nationwide hospitalizations are going down, and ultimately, we will too," UW Health's Dr. Nasia Safdar said. "It's just a matter of how bad it gets before we get there."

More than 1,100 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin Wednesday, the highest number since January 6.

"We are still in the phase of gradually rising numbers, and where it ends, we can't say yet," Safdar said.

The state's outlook differs greatly from what the U.S. is seeing as a whole. The country's total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked for this wave of the virus in early September with a seven-day average of more than 102,000 patients. As of Wednesday, that average was below 92,000 patients.

Safdar said while the national picture is good news, it's not a guarantee that Wisconsin will see a similar decline in hospitalizations soon.

"This pandemic has always been a regional pandemic," she said. "Each region experiences its own version of it, and then it goes down for a while before it goes up again."

However, Safdar said she is optimistic this surge in patients won't reach the same level hospitals saw late last year because of the availability and efficacy of vaccines.

She said a majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin are unvaccinated, which is why new cases and hospitalizations are still climbing even in places, like Dane County, with high vaccination rates.