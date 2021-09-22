Wisconsin man takes on Ice Age Trail to raise money for people with disabilities

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin man is hiking and biking across the state for a good cause.

Jay Jaenke started his 1,200 mile, 30-day journey on the Ice Age Trail in La Crosse at the beginning of Sept.

His goal is to raise money and support people with disabilities. A mission that's close to his heart.

Jaenke has supported the Aptiv Foundation for more than 20 years, providing services and opportunities for people with disabilities.

He passed through the Madison area on Tuesday and has completed more than 600 miles already.

You can follow along on his journey and donate to the cause by going to Aptiv.org/events.