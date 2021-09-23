3 teens taken into custody after leading Madison Police on chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three teens were taken into custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a car in Madison Wednesday evening.

The Madison Police Department said it happened at about 6:40 p.m. on the east side of the city.

An officer first noticed a dark gray Mercedes in the 3500 block of Milwaukee Street driving recklessly and speeding. The vehicle then pulled into a large parking lot and sped away, likely after noticing police were watching.

The teens pulled back onto Milwaukee Street and immediately crashed into the back of a car near Walter Street.

The three suspects ran away but were taken into custody in the area shortly after.

Police said the two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent.