91.8% of Wisconsin ICU beds currently occupied

(WKOW) -- With COVID-19 case rates steadily climbing in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reports that more than 91% of intensive care unit beds statewide are full.

As of September 22, 91.8% of all ICU beds are full, with 57.8% of ICU wards at maximum capacity. In comparison, 89.7% of all hospital beds are full, and 40.3% of all hospitals are full.

Per the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 98 ICU beds are currently open, out of 1,359 total. Additionally, 557 patients are currently on ventilators.

Peter Culver

