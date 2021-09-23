Beaver Dam police search for serial wallet snatchers

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Police in Beaver Dam are asking people to look out for a group of people who have been stealing wallets for several months.

Check out more of our crime coverage here

Police say officers have responded to multiple incidents where shoppers had their wallets stolen from their purses while they were distracted.

Officers say the group consists of three to four people, usually in masks. They park a good distance away from the store to avoid surveillance cameras. They quickly use stolen cards at local retailers to buy gift cards, which are later used to buy electronics and other expensive items, sometimes in other states.

You can call the Beaver Dam Police Department at (920) 887-4612 with questions or tips.