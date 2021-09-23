BP, Exxon warn of supply issues in UK due to driver shortage

LONDON (AP) — The British government is trying to ease concerns of a fuel crisis after oil giants BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso warned they had to ration supplies and close some gas stations as a result of a truck driver shortage. BP said it was reducing gasoline and diesel deliveries and that a “handful” of its stations were closed. ExxonMobil said the labor problem affected a “small number” of the businesses it operates with supermarket chain Tesco. Industry and government officials worry the news will cause a rush of people speeding to fill up their vehicles, leading to lines and further supply bottlenecks. A trade association for the logistics industry called the driver shortage “a very serious issue that needs urgent government and industry action to resolve.”