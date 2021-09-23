Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump who were hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings. The report slated for release Friday is the climax of the Senate GOP’s bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from a review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. Senate President Karen Fann says the review is not intended to overturn the 2020 election.