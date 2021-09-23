Chief: Individual involved with MPD lieutenant in alleged sexual encounter in squad car not a sex worker

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said he wanted to dispel a rumor going around involving an alleged sexual encounter involving an MPD lieutenant last week.

Chief Barnes said Thursday that the other individual in the alleged encounter was not a sex worker. After the release of the video, there was some speculation on social media. Barnes said that the department did speak with the individual and it's been determined that they were not a sex worker and do not have a history of ever being one.

Chief Barnes added that the investigation is ongoing and is not naming the lieutenant at this time.

Last week, a video circulated on social media that showed the alleged encounter.

27 News spoke to the man who took the video. Marcel Scott said he was in the parking lot of a store on Stoughton Road when he saw an unmarked squad with people inside engaging in questionable behavior and started to record with his cell phone.

"I looked a little harder in the vehicle, I saw two individuals, a man and a woman, one as a police officer, and they were engaging in sexual activity," said Scott last Friday in an interview with 27 News.

Sources confirmed earlier this week that the member of the Madison Police Department under investigation for allegedly engaging in sexual activity in a squad is a lieutenant.

Dane County Sheriff's Office is involved in the investigation. A source tells 27 News Sheriff's personnel towed away an unmarked, Madison Police vehicle from the police department's west district headquarters on McKenna Boulevard two days after the incident.