Family marks 2,000 days since UK woman’s arrest in Iran

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a detained U.K. charity worker has appealed to the British government to be brave in its dealings with Iran as the family marked 2,000 days since her detention. Richard Ratcliffe and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Gabriella stood atop a snakes and ladders game board in Parliament Square on Thursday, symbolizing the dilemma of being caught between two governments. Nazanin Zaghari-Racliffe, who was arrested while on vacation in Iran in 2016, is one of several people with British or dual-British nationality now being held Iran.