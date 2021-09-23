Fans pay tribute to missing boater at volleyball game

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Two high school volleyball teams and their fans showed their support for the family of a missing boater.

Nearly everyone at the Richland Center-River Valley game Thursday night wore shades of blue, the favorite color of River Valley alum Parker Kruse.

Kruse helped rescue a boater in the Wisconsin River July 3, but was knocked into the water afterward and disappeared.

There was also a fundraiser at the game to help Kruse's family continue their search.

"The River Valley area's amazing," said Joni Johnson-Kropp, Kruse's aunt. "The amount of support that we've received from the whole community has been astounding."

Fans wore blue shirts that said "Promise Parker." That promise means being safe when you're around the water.

Kruse's family posts regular updates on the search on the Promise Parker Facebook page.