Final cool day ahead of a warmer than average trend
MADISON (WKOW) - It will still feel like fall today before summer-like temperatures return.
SET UP
High pressure sticks around today keeping us dry and cool with a flow from the north. The high shifts eastward and with winds turning clockwise, winds turn from the south tomorrow, warming us up. Then an incoming cold front will cause rain to return as we end the work week.
TODAY
Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy and similarly cool to yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT
Clear and seasonal in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY
A sunny start with increasing clouds by late morning through the afternoon with rain returning in the evening. High temps will be warmer in the mid 70s with winds picking up from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and mild in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and warm in the mid to upper 70s.,
MONDAY
Mostly sunny and warm again in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Sunny and warm in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warm in the mid 70s.