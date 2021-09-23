Fond du Lac officer, 26, dies of coronavirus complications

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer has died of COVID-19 complications. Police department officials say the death of Officer Joseph Kurer on Wednesday came a day after his second child was born. Kurer joined the Fond du Lac Police Department in August 2018 and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team and was certified as a field training officer. Early Thursday, a long line of police vehicles, with lights flashing, escorted Kurer’s body to a funeral home where officers will stand watch until services are held. Funeral arrangements are pending.