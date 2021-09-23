Gov. Evers commemorates Fond du Lac police officer who died from COVID-19 complications

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers released a statement in memory of Fond du Lac police officer Joseph Kurer, who passed away due to complications from COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to a news release from Evers' office, Kurer is survived by his wife, parents, sister and children, including a newborn baby brought into the world the day before his death. Kurer was also a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

"We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing,” Evers said in the release.

Arrangements for lowering flags to half-mast statewide will be announced when arrangement's for Kurer's funeral are finalized.

"Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family," Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a Facebook post.

Kurer had been a member of the Fond du Lac police force since August 2018. He was a member of the department's domestic violence intervention team, and he received a City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award.