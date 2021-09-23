“I never saw the fence,” pilot says after small plane crash in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The pilot whose small plane crashed in Baraboo this summer says he never saw the fence that his landing gear hit before the aircraft went down.

The biplane crashed at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport July 22.

On Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published its final accident report on the crash. The report says the airplane hit an unmarked gray metal chain-link fence, about 8 ft. tall, that was located about 250 ft. from the runway threshold markers.

The pilot reported the "fence blended in pretty well with the grass." He said visibility at the time of the accident was good, but said the lighting was "a little unusual from all the fires out west." The pilot also said, "I never saw the fence."

According to an operator aircraft incident report filed along with the final report, when the plane hit the fence, the aircraft pitched forward and hit the grass field with the nose and likely the right main gear. The incident report said a witness said they saw the aircraft do 2.5 end-over-ends before coming to rest upside down.

The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was the only person on board. After the crash, the incident report says the pilot "unbuckled the seatbelt and fell out." He was not hurt.

In the incident report, the pilot wrote, "I don't want to share any of the responsibility for this accident with anyone or anything else. It was clearly my own fault."

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the accident to be the pilot's failure to maintain clearance from the fence while on final approach.