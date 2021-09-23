Inspiring Hope Dog Walk raises money for cancer research

MONONA (WKOW) -- An upcoming Dane County walk is aimed at inspiring hope while helping to raise money for cancer research for dogs and humans.

The Czar's Promise Inspiring Hope Dog Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Winnequah Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Beth Viney, Founder of Czar’s Promise, stopped by to talk about the event and what it means to her. (Watch the full interview above)

Click HERE to learn more about the walk and how to get involved.