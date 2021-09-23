Brr… It was a cold, Fall morning

MADISON (WKOW) - And we'll stay Fall like... for a few more days, then it's back to feeling like Summer.

Take a look at how cold we fell this morning... brr, it was a bit chilly to say the least.

These cold temperatures have arrived right around when they typically do; usually the first freeze for parts of Wisconsin arrive in late September.

But we're still a few weeks away from when most of us typically see our first night with temperatures at or below 32°.

In the meantime, temperatures are going to stay mild but will start to warm as we head into the weekend; Saturday will be Fall-like while Sunday will feel more like Summer with the warmer temperatures sticking through the first half of the upcoming work week.

The reason why temperatures will be cooler on Saturday is because a cold front will have passed Friday bringing Wisconsin it's next chance for rain. And the area, especially southern Wisconsin, needs it. While the latest drought conditions show abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought percentages have fallen... the lack of rain has led to extreme drought conditions to return.