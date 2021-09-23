Skip to Content

Voelkel, ex-Johnson aide, to run for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, said Thursday he’s running for lieutenant governor. Voelkel was communications director for Johnson, a Republican, from 2017 to earlier this year. He also worked on Johnson’s re-election campaign in 2016. Voelkel, a native of Mukwonago, also worked on Tommy Thompson’s 2012 Senate campaign and former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 re-election campaign. David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster, earlier announce plans to run for lieutenant governor.

