Judge gives Dutch boy OK for vaccine amid parental dispute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has gone to court in the Netherlands to get permission to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so he can visit his grandmother who is battling lung cancer. A ruling published on Thursday said the boy’s parents are separated and didn’t agree on the issue. Children ages 12-17 years can get vaccinated in the Netherlands with parental approval. A Dutch government message outlining children’s right to vaccinations advises them that if their parents do not consent, “then you can ultimately decide for yourself to get vaccinated.” The judge who heard the case earlier this week granted the boy permission to get a shot.