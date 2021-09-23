Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is accusing Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories with a $680,000 taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election. Kaul said Thursday that they should instead pass a pair of laws designed to reduce gun violence. Kaul is a Democrat who is up for reelection next year. He appeared with a host of Democratic lawmakers and gun safety advocates at a news conference to renew the call for a universal background check and “red flag” law. Both have been repeatedly rejected by Republicans who control the state Legislature. Republican legislative leaders had no immediate comment on what Kaul said.