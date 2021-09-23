Longtime Ron Johnson aid announces run for lieutenant governor

MADISON (WKOW) — A senior aid to Ron Johnson, Ben Voelkel, is launching his own campaign.

Voelkel announced his campaign for Wisconsin's lieutenant governor through a video and press release.

“The last two years have been tough for Wisconsin, and Tony Evers has failed our state,” Voelkel said in a press release. “We need real leadership to ensure that all Wisconsinites can pursue the American dream. We need to fight for opportunity: the opportunity to send your kids to a good school, the opportunity to get a good job, and the opportunity to live in a safe community.”

Prior to working on Johnson's 2016 re-election campaign, Voelkel held positions for former governors Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker.