Madison kindergartners receive 15,000 free books

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every kindergartener in the Madison Metropolitan School District is now able to start an at-home library, thanks to a collaborative effort.

MMSD is receiving more than 15,300 books through a collaboration with the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Reading Project.

"Reading is fundamental. MMSD's commitment to early literacy and beyond opens the power of possibilities and opportunities for our scholars to have a more rich life," said MMSD Transformation Officer Ennis Harvey.

The books were funded by donations from the family and friends of Karen Christensen Ragatz. Ragatz was a longtime MMSD educator, teaching English as a Second Language at Thoreau Elementary. She passed away in February 2021.

Each student’s book bundle will include multilingual books as nod to Mrs. Ragatz’s teaching career.

"We hope they'll take these books home and read them over and over again, they are theirs to keep at home forever," said Laurie Stensland, Associate Director of Community Partnerships with the Madison Public Schools Foundation said. "We just want them we want them to feel loved and supported in their education."