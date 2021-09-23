Madison officials concerned about Halloween gatherings amidst Delta variant spread

MADISON (WKOW) -- Freakfest is already canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, but Madison city officials encouraged even more caution when making Halloween plans.

"I've said before that alcohol and COVID don't mix particularly well," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

During a press briefing Thursday, Rhodes-Conway asked everyone, especially people gathering downtown, to follow CDC guidelines.

"Starting with getting vaccinated," Rhodes-Conway said. "If you're not already, wearing a mask indoors, avoiding crowded spaces and washing your hands frequently."

For trick-or-treaters, public health officials recommend distributing treats outdoors, limiting contact with others, wearing a mask and washing your hands.