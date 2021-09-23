Medical examiner releases name of man killed in crash on E. Washington Avenue

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on E. Washington Avenue near Lien Road on Monday.

Toni P. Clayton, 62, died at a local hospital after the crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory, it is the sixth death on East Washington this year. Five of the people killed were pedestrians, the other was a bicyclist.