MPD helps break up multiple fights near Madison East High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- School authorities had to call in police to break up several fights on or near the Madison East High School campus Wednesday, with authorities confiscating a knife not used in any altercation.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds, three different students reported minor injuries after the fights, one of which took place on school grounds. MMSD has not confirmed whether or not the fights were connected.

LeMonds said authorities found a "sharp-edged weapon" in a student's backpack, although he clarified that it was not used during a fight.

"Families of those involved were contacted immediately, and we continue to work with families of those involved to determine disciplinary consequences and identify restorative options," LeMonds said.