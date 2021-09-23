Packer Fans: A photo could get you tickets to the Vikings game January 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) – Take a photo and maybe win tickets to see the Packers play the Minnesota Vikings on January 2 at Lambeau Field.

The team is holding its 10th annual Packers Fan Choice Awards contest from now until October 14. Fans can enter photos of themselves or other fans in six different categories:

Proudest Packers Kid

Coolest Packers Selfie

Cutest Packers Pet

Greatest Packers Vacation Photo

Best Packers Party

Best Packers Pose

Once the nominations close, finalists for each category will be selected and announced on October 20. Fans can vote on their favorites between October 20-November 10. One lucky voter will also win a pair of tickets to the Vikings game.

The team will announce the winners in each category on November 16. Each category winner gets a pair of tickets to the game.

Packer fans can go here to enter the contest.