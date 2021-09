WKOW (MADISON)-- #2 Sauk Prairie is one of the four local teams ranked in Division 2 volleyball. The Eagles hosted Baraboo on Thursday night and came away with a 3-0 sweep. Sauk Prairie will host #4 Edgewood next Tuesday.

Middleton is the top team in the Big Eight Conference and maintained that status when hosting Madison West on Thursday evening. Middleton won 3-0 to improve to 11-1. The Cardinals play at Verona on Tuesday.